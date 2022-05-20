Police ID Burglary Suspect Who Broke Into Deli, Dry Cleaners, Public Storage

Brick police Photo Credit: Brick Police

Arrest warrants have been issued for a 35-year-old man suspected of breaking into commercial establishments on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

During the month of January this year, Brick Township police investigated three commercial burglaries.

On Jan. 10, the suspect broke into Jovo’s Deli on Route 88, causing just under $700 worth of damage and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.

On Jan. 11, the suspect broke into Cornerstone Dry Cleaners on Yorktowne Blvd. causing damage to a back window.

And on Jan. 17, the same suspect broke into the Public Storage on Rt. 70, causing approximately $300 in damage to one of the windows.

Each burglary occurred overnight and entry was made by throwing a large rock or brick through the glass window or door of the business, Brick police said.

Detective Ryan Talty investigated the cases. Similar burglaries occurred in a neighboring municipality and Talty worked with investigators from that department to identify the suspect, who was discovered to be 35-year-old Christopher Butler from Bayville, police said.

Warrants charging Butler were signed for three counts of burglary, three counts of criminal mischief, and two counts of theft.

Butler’s whereabouts remain unknown.

