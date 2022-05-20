ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hanover County, NC

The Newsroom: Unpacking the New Hanover County 2022 primary elections

 4 days ago

This week, the WHQR news team, along with guests from Port City Daily and WECT, break down the major issues and how they shaped the results of...

WECT

Leland Planning Board approves 460 new townhomes

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland’s planning board approved two new subdivisions at Tuesday night’s meeting, potentially adding over 460 townhomes to the area. Named just three years ago as the fastest-growing town in the state, Leland has become a top choice for homebuyers in southeastern North Carolina. “People...
LELAND, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Report lists top areas of health concern in county

— The top three health concerns in Carteret County are chronic disease, equitable access to health care and substance misuse, according to a recent community health assessment. Tamara Jones, human services planner with the County Health Department, presented findings from the Community Health Assessment (CHA), conducted in 2021, during the...
WITN

Busy Pitt County intersection becoming 4-way stop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another busy Eastern Carolina intersection is getting the 4-way stop treatment. The Department of Transportation says crews will install the all-way stop tomorrow at the intersection of Portertown Road and Eastern Pines Road, just outside of Greenville. Portertown Road intersects with Eastern Pines Road in two...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Severe thunderstorm warning for Jones, Onslow counties

TRENTON, Jones County — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Jones, Craven, Pitt and Beaufort counties. The warning lasts through 6:45 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022. Previous: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Jones, Craven and Carteret counties. The warning lasts through 6 p.m. Monday...
JONES COUNTY, NC
State
North Carolina State
New Hanover County, NC
Elections
New Hanover County, NC
Government
County
New Hanover County, NC
newbernnow.com

Traffic Advisories in New Bern Starting Tomorrow, May 23, 2022

Expect delays in three locations around New Bern this week. Lane Closed: When taking exit 417 A-B towards New Bern/Washington off of US 70 East the right lane will be closed for crew to repair damaged bridge rail on overpass crossing over SR 1004 Howell Rd. 1 of 2 lanes closed from will be closed on Monday, May 23, 2022 to Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Expected impact to traffic is Low. (Above image)
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

Pender County deputy sued for killing unarmed man in Duplin County

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - A law enforcement officer is being sued in federal court by the family of a person he killed while working as a sheriff’s deputy in Duplin County. The same deputy, Jhon Dragocastano, later went on to shoot and kill a man after taking a job with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Work begins to fix U.S. 17 bridge after May 13th crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Crews today are beginning to fix a U.S. 17 bridge that was damaged 10 days ago when a truck crashed through its side. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says work on the bridge that crosses over Howell Road, just outside of New Bern, will be finished later this week.
NEW BERN, NC
whqr.org

Port City United employee fired after arrest as ‘accessory’ to fatal Wilmington shooting

The charges against Rone’Quia Harris stem from a shooting incident in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 26. Wilmington Police Department (WPD) officers responded to a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. and found 45-year-old Tammy Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound that proved to be fatal, despite the work of emergency crews. That same day, 30-year-old Keisha Baldwin of Wilmington was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

Rolling Thunder Nationwide Ride for Freedom

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A national organization is hosting an event to honor fallen heroes on Memorial Day weekend. The North Carolina chapter of Rolling Thunder will be holding a Ride For Freedom event Friday through Saturday. It will kick off Friday night with a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m....
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department issues scam alert

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) posted on social media that it is experiencing a high incidence of reports about a phone scam. Victims receive a phone call from a person, claiming to be a loved one, who has been involved in a traffic accident where a pregnant female was injured. The victim says they have been arrested for DWI and need money to avoid going to jail.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Court Docket - May 23

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 AGUILAR,ALICIA,AROS EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG TAYLOR,C,A 21CR 700182. 2 AGUILAR,ALICIA,AROS DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV TAYLOR,C,A 21CR 700183. EXPIRED/NO INSPECTION TAYLOR,C,A 21CR 700183. 3 ALLEN,HEATHER,NICOLE DOMESTIC CRIM TRESPASS(M) ALLEN,SCOTT 21CR 053082. 4 ARTHUR,LAURIE,DENNELL COMMUNICATING THREATS CLODFELTER, 21CR 053084. MISDEMEANOR LARCENY CLODFELTER, 21CR 053084.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington orthopedic surgeon testifies in Depp-Heard trial

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WWAY/AP) — Testimony resumed Monday morning in the civil trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Taking the stand Monday morning was Dr. Richard Moore, an orthopedic surgeon from Wilmington, who testified on behalf of Amber Heard in the defamation trial. Moore, who reviewed Johnny Depp’s...
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - May 21, 22 & 23

William Waters Jr, 75, of Newport, NC passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Carteret Landing. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Barbara Mills, Beaufort. Barbara Mills, 74, of...
NEWPORT, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carteret, Craven, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Carteret; Craven; Jones The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Craven County in eastern North Carolina West central Carteret County in eastern North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Catfish Lake, or 11 miles west of Havelock, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Harlowe, Croatan, Kuhns, North Harlowe, Catfish Lake, Neuse Forest, Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal and Crab Point Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Eater

9 Old-School Wilmington Restaurants Worth a Visit

Even before COVID-19’s vicious onslaught, the food and beverage industry has always been treacherous, tough sledding, fickle and cut throat. With the average lifespan of a restaurant only being a little over four years, 60 percent of establishments bite the dust before celebrating a first year anniversary. While other beloved Wilmington restaurants like Eddie Romanelli’s, Booty’s Soul Food, and Parchie’s are fading out of memory, these nine stalwarts have stood the test of time with blessings, hard work, and timeless food.
WILMINGTON, NC
newbernnow.com

“Footloose on the Neuse” Summer Concert Series Returns

The Trent Cadillac – GMC “Footloose on the Neuse” Summer Concert Series returns to Union Point Park in downtown New Bern on Friday, May 27th! The first concert of the season features the British Invaders! Based in Leland, North Carolina, The British Invaders covers music from all of the great English groups. From The Animals to The Zombies, it’s all there: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, The Who, The Dave Clark Five, The Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, and more.
NEW BERN, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to 18 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl

Jonathan Pak, 36, of Craven County, was sentenced to 216 months in prison for the distribution of approximately five kilograms of methamphetamine, two and a half kilograms of cocaine, more than 390 grams of heroin and 160 grams of fentanyl, according to a Friday, May 20, 2022 press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Man dies in drowning off Oak Island beach

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Bystanders rescued a man from the ocean at SE 70th St. near the St. James Plantation Beach Club access on Oak Island Saturday, May 21, around noon. According to Peter Grendze with Oak Island Water Rescue, a call came in at 12:13 p.m. that a man had been pulled from the water and required medical assistance. Several emergency rescue crews responded from Oak Island, Sunny Point and Brunswick County.
OAK ISLAND, NC

