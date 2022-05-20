The Newsroom: Unpacking the New Hanover County 2022 primary elections

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Carteret; Craven; Jones The National Weather Service in Newport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Jones County in eastern North Carolina Southeastern Craven County in eastern North Carolina West central Carteret County in eastern North Carolina * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Catfish Lake, or 11 miles west of Havelock, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include New Bern, Havelock, Morehead City, Newport, Harlowe, Croatan, Kuhns, North Harlowe, Catfish Lake, Neuse Forest, Cherry Branch Ferry Terminal and Crab Point Village. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CARTERET COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO