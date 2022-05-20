ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AR

Huntsville Schools names new superintendent after position transfer

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Huntsville School District has a new superintendent after a special school board meeting Thursday night.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, the Huntsville Board of Education approved the transfer of superintendent Audra Kimball to the position of director of personnel and program compliance. In the same motion, they approved the transfer of Mr. Jonathan Warren from the same position to superintendent for an initial two-year contract.

The district thanked Kimball for navigating through a pandemic, the successful construction of CTE and ongoing activity center facilities, and many other hardships during her tenure as superintendent.

