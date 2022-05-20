Little Valley Man Arrested Following Alleged Break In

An investigation into a report of an altercation on Jamestown Street in the village of Sinclairville Sunday afternoon led to an arrest. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 19-year-old Raymond Fuller of Sinclairville allegedly got into a verbal argument with two others inside a residence. He is accused of displaying a knife and allegedly held it against the throat one of the persons, threatening to kill the individual. Deputies say Fuller then left the residence and proceeded to damage property at a nearby building. Fuller was located a short distance away with deputies taking him into custody. Fuller is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment in the 1st degree, reckless endangerment 2nd, menacing 2nd, amd two counts of aggravated harassment. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

2 DAYS AGO