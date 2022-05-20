ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Little Valley Man Arrested Following Alleged Break In

By News Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST OTTO – A Little Valley man was arrested following an attempted burglary, after allegedly threatening to harm the owner...

chautauquatoday.com

Frewsburg Man Facing Charges from Altercation

A Frewsburg man was arrested on charges stemming from an investigation into a reported altercation Monday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an undisclosed location in Frewsburg at about 4:00 PM and found that 32-year-old Brandon Dubois had allegedly physically harassed and damaged someone's property during the incident. Dubois was charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He will answer the charges in Carroll Town Court at a later date. Deputies were assisted at the scene by State Police.
FREWSBURG, NY
erienewsnow.com

City of Warren Police Investigate Armed Robbery at Country Fair Store

City of Warren Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Country Fair store on Monday. It happened at the location at 413 E. Pennsylvania Ave. around 3:14 a.m. The suspect entered the store, demanded money and took off with cash on foot, according to police. The suspect is described...
WARREN, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man accused of assaulting man using paintball gun

An investigation into an assault on West Third Street in Jamestown early Monday morning led to an arrest. Jamestown Police say an investigation into the incident shortly after 2 am determined that 45-year-old Grant Monroe allegedly shot a victim multiple times in a face using a paintball gun containing hardened projectiles. The victim was transported to UPMC Chautauqua with serious injuries to his face. Officers were able to locate Monroe a short time later. He was transported to the City Jail on charges of 1st-degree assault and 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Angola man arrested for allegedly breaking into a Southern Tier home

SOUTH DAYTON, N.Y. — An Erie County man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a Chautauqua County home Monday morning, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office. Matthew Kennedy of Angola has been charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, reckless...
chautauquatoday.com

Angola man faces several charges after Villenova burglary

An Angola man is facing several charges after a report of burglary on Ball Hill Road in the town of Villenova early Monday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say an investigation determined that 30-year-old Matthew Kennedy allegedly entered the residence by breaking in a door. He is also accused of damaging windows, cabinets and other household items once inside. When he was confronted by the homeowners, Kennedy allegedly attacked them by kicking and pushing them to the floor. Deputies have charged Kennedy with burglary 2nd, criminal mischief 2nd, reckless endangerment of property and two counts of harassment. Kennedy was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
ANGOLA, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sinclairville man facing multiple charges after altercation

An investigation into a report of an altercation on Jamestown Street in the village of Sinclairville Sunday afternoon led to an arrest. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 19-year-old Raymond Fuller of Sinclairville allegedly got into a verbal argument with two others inside a residence. He is accused of displaying a knife and allegedly held it against the throat one of the persons, threatening to kill the individual. Deputies say Fuller then left the residence and proceeded to damage property at a nearby building. Fuller was located a short distance away with deputies taking him into custody. Fuller is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment in the 1st degree, reckless endangerment 2nd, menacing 2nd, amd two counts of aggravated harassment. He was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
2 On Your Side

2-year-old dies after crash in Wheatfield

WESTFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old is dead and an infant injured after a crash at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sy Road. Deputies said that a 2019 Mitsubishi SUV was traveling east on Niagara Falls Blvd. when the Mitsubishi entered the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Trooper injured in crash on I-90 in Hamburg

State Police are investigating a crash on I-90 in the town of Hamburg that involved a New York State Trooper. On May 24, 2022, at about 2:40 p.m., Trooper Kenneth Filipski was driving eastbound on I-90 in Hamburg when his patrol vehicle was struck from behind. Trooper Filipski was able to stop his patrol vehicle on the left shoulder, while the other vehicle came to rest in the median. Trooper Filipski was transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
HAMBURG, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man faces drug possession charges

A Jamestown man is facing drug possession charges after a report of two suspicious persons on the back porch of a residence in the village of Falconer. State troopers and Ellicott Town Police officers responded to the call on Sunday and located 37-year-old Eric Lundsten. They were unable to locate the second individual. Troopers say Lundsten allegedly drove to the residence on a suspended license and he was in possession of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue, two loaded needles containing heroin and a digital scale containing drug residue. Lundsten has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd and aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd. He was processed at SP Jamestown and issued tickets.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Searchers Recover Remains Of Man Who Fell Into The Conewango Creek

KENNEDY – Searchers have recovered the remains of a man who fell from his craft while canoeing on Conewango Creek near Kennedy. New York State Police Lt. Tom Kelly tells WNY News Now the man, identified as Michael Leary of Pine Plains, NY, was pulled from the waterway around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
KENNEDY, NY

