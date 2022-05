SHERIDAN — A Wyoming Department of Education initiative changing the way teachers are educated and trained could be coming soon to a school district near you. During a Wyoming State Board of Education meeting May 20 in Sheridan, Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder said he hopes to launch a pilot “teacher apprenticeship” program in three to-be-determined school districts in the coming 2022-2023 school year. If the effort is successful, it could expand statewide, Schroeder said.

