Young signs with Bearcats

Tiger Stadium in Hollister was the backdrop as athletes ran, threw and jumped their way into the record books and into State competition. The Hollister Tigers Track and Field team head to the State Track Meet in 13 events after an impressive showing on their home field during sectionals on Saturday, May 21, during the Class 3 Sectional Meet.
Celebration of life for Nora “Lorene” Blair, 88, of Springfied, Mo., will be held May 23, 2022 in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson, Mo., with Visitation at 11am, Service at noon and Graveside to follow in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery. She died on May 18, 2022. Nora...
Memorial Service for Sandra Jean King, 67, of Galena, Mo., will be, May 28, 2022, at 7 p.m. at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, Mo., with Pastor Susan Kramer officiating. She died on May 19, 2022. Sandra was born on May 27, 1954, in Topeka, Kan., the daughter of Charles...
The Branson Regional Arts Council was the recipient of a nearly $6,000 check from the Embers Cigar Lounge. In March, the Embers Cigar Lounge eMbers Only Cigar Club, hosted their Sporting Clays for the Arts Event to raise money for BRAC. The fundraising event raised a total of $5,812 for the arts council.
A Forsyth native has announced she will be running for the Democratic nomination for the 156th House District. Should Ginger Kissey Witty win the nomination, she will face Republican incumbent Rep. Brian Seitz for the seat. “I’m a retired teacher and school counselor and I’ve seen a steady stream of...
College of the Ozarks staff welcomed John Maxwell as part of an employee development opportunity. C of O hosted New York Times best-selling author and leadership expert John Maxwell for an employee development event on Tuesday, May 10, according to a press release from C of O. Maxwell visited the area as part of a regional initiative called Transformation Ozarks, which begins with an identification of community values.
As locals have witnessed in recent months and tourists will discover upon their arrival to Branson this season, some new additions and changes have arrived at The Track Family Fun Parks. Probably the largest notable change folks will notice while driving down the 76 Strip is the disappearance of Pizza...
Just as the school season comes to a close, Hamners’ Variety Theater is giving back to teachers and all those in the education field. Now through Thursday, June 30, all teachers and all education support staff will receive free admission to all of the shows at Hamners’ Variety Theater. This offer is also available to immediate family ages 18 and under.
The Branson Board of Aldermen voted down an ordinance, which would have extended an agreement with Taney County regarding a sewer project near Country Bluff estates, during the May 10 meeting. The voting down of the measure came despite Mayor Larry Milton working with city staff to propose a solution...
The city of Branson has changed its website to help residents and community members find information about city ordinances and resolutions. The “Document Center” on the city’s website is courtesy of a grant from the state. The Local Records Grant program allowed the purchase of the web portal which will house all ordinances and resolutions for the public to search.
The Taney County Federated Republican Women hosted a candidate forum on Thursday, May 19, at Oaxaca Mexican Restaurant in Forsyth. The forum featured the candidates for the Associate Circuit Judge and the Taney County Clerk races for the August 2 Primary Election. The two candidates for the Associate Circuit Clerk...
