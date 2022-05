(KERO) — The rising cost of fuel is now impacting how schools operate nationwide. Gas prices now influencing districts to try and find new ways to cut costs. A growing number of districts are turning to clean-burning propane for school buses instead of diesel. At the largest high school district in Illinois, 160 buses travel seven to twelve thousand miles each day, and with surging costs of gas, the transportation budget was just too much.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO