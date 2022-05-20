ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Resource Recovery Wins Silver Anvil Award

Austin, Texas
 6 days ago

The Public Relations Society of America has awarded Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) the Silver Anvil for Most Effective Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Campaign. The award is in recognition of ARR's curbside compost community outreach and marketing.

The final expansion of the curbside compost collection program added 55,000 customers. It also brought the service to nearly 210,000 households. Austin Resource Recovery’s Public Information and Marketing Team announced the final roll out in December of 2020. The announcement began a year-long community outreach and marketing campaign.

ARR’s community outreach and marketing efforts held environmental justice as one of the guiding principles. The campaign was effective, decreasing contamination from 2.8% to 1.25%. It also increased the average pounds of curbside compost collected per household.

ARR Director Ken Snipes commented, “Our team adapted their outreach and marketing efforts during COVID to keep everyone safe. They found creative solutions to continue providing the vital information and services Austin residents expect from ARR. I am proud of our team and the work we do to preserve Austin’s resources for people and planet.”

The Most Effective ESG Campaign Silver Anvil recognizes an organization that has had a positive impact, delivering environmental and social benefits to stakeholders. This year, the Anvil Awards ceremony were held on May 19 in New York City.

###

About the Anvil Awards

For over 75 years the Anvils have been considered the icon of the profession and the benchmark of high performance in public relations. Silver Anvil Awards celebrate the best strategic public relations campaigns of the year, as well as outstanding organizational excellence.

About Austin Resource Recovery

Austin Resource Recovery provides a wide range of services designed to transform waste into resources while keeping our community clean. Services include curbside collection of recycling, trash, yard trimmings and large brush and bulk items; street sweeping; dead animal collection; household hazardous waste disposal and recycling; and outreach and education. Austin Resource Recovery offers free, voluntary, and confidential consulting services to help Austin businesses reduce waste and comply with the City’s recycling ordinances. In December 2011, the Austin City Council approved the Austin Resource Recovery Master Plan, which is the City’s roadmap to Zero Waste. The City of Austin is committed to reducing the amount of waste sent to area landfills by 90 percent by 2040. Learn more at austinrecycles.com.

###

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Anvil#Waste Disposal#Social And Governance#Arr#Covid
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy