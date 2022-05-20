Austin Resource Recovery Wins Silver Anvil Award

The Public Relations Society of America has awarded Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) the Silver Anvil for Most Effective Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Campaign. The award is in recognition of ARR's curbside compost community outreach and marketing.

The final expansion of the curbside compost collection program added 55,000 customers. It also brought the service to nearly 210,000 households. Austin Resource Recovery’s Public Information and Marketing Team announced the final roll out in December of 2020. The announcement began a year-long community outreach and marketing campaign.

ARR’s community outreach and marketing efforts held environmental justice as one of the guiding principles. The campaign was effective, decreasing contamination from 2.8% to 1.25%. It also increased the average pounds of curbside compost collected per household.

ARR Director Ken Snipes commented, “Our team adapted their outreach and marketing efforts during COVID to keep everyone safe. They found creative solutions to continue providing the vital information and services Austin residents expect from ARR. I am proud of our team and the work we do to preserve Austin’s resources for people and planet.”

The Most Effective ESG Campaign Silver Anvil recognizes an organization that has had a positive impact, delivering environmental and social benefits to stakeholders. This year, the Anvil Awards ceremony were held on May 19 in New York City.

About the Anvil Awards

For over 75 years the Anvils have been considered the icon of the profession and the benchmark of high performance in public relations. Silver Anvil Awards celebrate the best strategic public relations campaigns of the year, as well as outstanding organizational excellence.

About Austin Resource Recovery

Austin Resource Recovery provides a wide range of services designed to transform waste into resources while keeping our community clean. Services include curbside collection of recycling, trash, yard trimmings and large brush and bulk items; street sweeping; dead animal collection; household hazardous waste disposal and recycling; and outreach and education. Austin Resource Recovery offers free, voluntary, and confidential consulting services to help Austin businesses reduce waste and comply with the City’s recycling ordinances. In December 2011, the Austin City Council approved the Austin Resource Recovery Master Plan, which is the City’s roadmap to Zero Waste. The City of Austin is committed to reducing the amount of waste sent to area landfills by 90 percent by 2040. Learn more at austinrecycles.com.

