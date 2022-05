As Iowa baseball student-athletes and head coach Rick Heller addressed reporters on Monday morning, it became clear the Hawkeyes are trying to maintain their momentum. After sweeping Indiana last weekend to cap the regular season, the Hawkeyes enter the 2022 Big Ten Baseball Tournament as the No. 3 seed. They will face sixth-seeded Penn State to open the eight-team, double-elimination tournament on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO