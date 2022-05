Rita Jean Wheeler-Trumbly was a caring wife, mother, gammy, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world on May 19, 2022, at the age of 69. She was born on December 1, 1952, in Gardner, KS. The youngest of Roland Wheeler and Margaret Scott’s 6 children. Rita was raised in Osawatomie, KS where she lived with her Grandmother and siblings. She learned sign language, at a young age, so that she could communicate with her parents Charles and Margaret Scott, both who were hearing impaired (she also learned a few not so good signs that her and her siblings would often use at each other and with the disapproval of their mom).

OSAWATOMIE, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO