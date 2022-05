Hollister seniors walked the aisle at the Welk Resort on Sunday, May 22, but before they left the Tiger’s halls they had a week of events. On Wednesday, May 18, they celebrated Decision Day, which you can read about on bransontrilakesnews.com. On Friday, May 20, they were treated to a fun and unusual event when three local business women banded together to do a cash drop from a helicopter, which was followed by a parade through the halls of the Hollister Early Childhood Center and the Hollister Elementary School as the youngest students cheered on those reflecting their future.

