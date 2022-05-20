ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaza Khao Gaeng

By Jake Missing
 5 days ago
On the mezzanine level of the bustling, somewhat overwhelming, mania of Arcade Food Hall is Plaza Khao Gaeng. It’s a new Thai spot decked out to the nines in the stuff you find in roadside...

Hana

A charming neighbourhood spot in south Hampstead, a meal at Hana has all the t’s: a terrace, taftoon bread, and the-kind-of-dips-that-make-you-wish-you-ordered-more-bread. It’s the perfect place to head after a walk around Hampstead Heath, and when the weather’s nice, the half-in-half-out layout makes for a nice experience even if you don’t manage to nab one of the terrace tables. Get some dips, grilled prawns, and a stew to share.
Sofreh

Located slap bang in the middle of New Malden high street, Sofreh opened in 2022 and began serving some of the best Persian classics in the area—immediately becoming a buzzy neighbourhood spot. With the scent of freshly baked tanoor wafting throughout, plush green chairs, and excellent joojeh on the menu, it’s our favourite option in the area. Come here in a group so you can share the generous portion of mixed mezze, and not be judged when you ask for three extra garlic tanoor bread baskets.
Soban At EEEEEATSCON

Soban is one of the Best Restaurants in Koreatown, serving authentic Korean dishes and banchan that goes beyond most Korean restaurants in the area. There are 16 different side dishes here, from vinegar-y lotus root and shishitos to excellent boiled potatoes. When it comes to main courses, our favorite is the galbi jjim (short rib)—it’s simple, salty, and reminds us of really excellent beef stew. You'll find Soban at the Caviar Clubhouse.
Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
Umbrella Swim Club

If you want to feel powerful and a little evil (like Edna Mode), drink an expensive, complicated cocktail on a rooftop overlooking the city. The open air Umbrella Club on top of the Sixty Hotel in Beverly Hills is perfect for that kind of thing. You can sit by a fire pit, gaze at skyscrapers, and sip a fancy rum cocktail with a flower garnish. This spot is best suited for a date or small group for drinks before or after dinner, but note that they do have a full menu with burgers, pizzas, and salads.
Secret Bao

Calling Secret Bao a fast-casual spot that serves Chinese dishes is like calling Ferdinand Magellan a boating enthusiast. This downtown spot isn’t just a lunchtime alternative to Sweetgreen: the shrimp-stuffed baos and katsu club sandwiches are a reason enough to make a quick stop on your road trip or grab dinner during peak commute hours. From the hamachi poke bowl to chili noodles, Secret Bao has a dish for every appetite , and they all cost less than $20 or so.
Magdalena Bar

At the Hotel Magdalena in South Austin is the new pool bar Magdalena Bar. As you might expect, there’s natural wine, beer, and cocktails, including frozen pina coladas and strawberry palomas. There’s a small, tight menu of snacks, including carnitas tacos and a smashburger.
Perilla

When Perilla first opened in the West Loop, not every table had a grill. That’s changed, which is good since the BBQ at this upscale Korean restaurant is what you should be focusing on. This is one of the pricer places for KBBQ—They have filet mignon and A5 wagyu, a $105 per person tasting menu, plus the banchan (which is delicious) is a la carte. And if you come here and don’t order the incredibly light and crispy kimchi pancake, or the rice cake royale, you need to take some time and re-evaluate your life’s decisions.
Sugar Pine

Sugar Pine on Research Boulevard is a Japanese restaurant with food like bento boxes, noodle dishes, udon soup, and onigiri. All of the ice creams and sorbets are made in-house and come in fun and less common flavors like matcha green tea, taro root, black sesame, and watermelon-Thai basil. They also make their own waffle conesThe indoors is bright and airy, and there’s a small, charming, dog-friendly patio.
Vinya Table

We love Vinya’s original Key Biscayne location, but we might just love the Gables location even more. This restaurant and wine bar is bigger than the other Vinya in both size and food options. It has a diverse menu, and the one commonality between dishes is that everything on it goes great with wine (which you should be drinking here). There are crispy morcilla spring rolls with a marmalade dipping sauce, simple but delicious Pernod mussels, and fluffy gnocchi sitting atop a lovely tomato passata. The restaurant itself is gorgeous, with a thoughtfully minimalistic aesthetic, tall ceilings, and archways lining the walls. It’s a perfect date night option, and also the perfect antidote to so many of Miracle Mile’s more antiquated options.
Fia Steak

Fia Steak, the upscale "sister restaurant" of Fia in Santa Monica, is a bit ridiculous. Large, dramatic portraits of Laurence Fishburne and Martin Scorsese hang on the walls. To enter the dining room, you must weave your way past the bar, a patio, and dodge servers coming out of the kitchen. And once you’re seated, you'll find a great Westside dinner option. Meals begin with an elaborate (free!) bread basket, filled with various rolls and sliced baguettes, accompanied by a side of butter and pan drippings. There are very nice steak, seafood, and pasta options—our favorite of the pastas was the house-made cavatelli, which comes with truffles that are shaved at the table—plus, something called a caviar "bump." Anyway, it's a fun date spot. Come with someone you really, really like.
Mahdi Restaurant

A stalwart Persian restaurant in Hammersmith, this spot has been serving top Persian classics to hungry locals since 1999. But these days it’s not just locals they’re serving, you’ll often find a queue for a table here, and once you have a bite of the pistachio koobideh—you’ll understand why. It’s nutty, buttery, and delicious, and not the only thing that’s great here. The grilled meats are all delicious, and everything is served on an elevated plate for some extra pizzazz. Once you have a bite of the citrussy, charred boneless chicken, you’ll realise that that 15 minute wait was worth it.
Broad Street Oyster Co. At EEEEEATSCON

Broad Street Oyster is a seafood destination that's one of our favorite spots on PCH. It's a place where you'll find a long list of oysters, mussels, shrimp, uni, and whatever else they pulled out of the ocean that day, plus a permanent menu with a whole bunch of stars. Ordering a hot lobster roll is also non-negotiable. Like all the best versions, its success lies in its simplicity: Broad Street’s is nothing more than big hunks of lobster and hot drawn butter on a perfectly toasted hot dog bun.
Woo Chon Korean BBQ Restaurant

Woo Chon's combination of charcoal grills, great service, and high-quality meat makes this West Ridge spot a must-visit. There’s no need to worry about accidentally committing arson, because the friendly staff is constantly making sure that you’re cooking everything properly. At Woo Chon, not only are the marinated meats delicious, but the non-seasoned cuts like samyeopsal and saeng galbi are full of meaty flavor as well. Paired with a touch of ssamjang and placed in a radish wrap, you have the perfect sweet, salty, spicy, and refreshing bite. Make sure to also get a bowl of their nangmyeon. The chilled tart broth and buckwheat noodles are a perfect mid-meat feast break.
Hi Felicia

If the word “pretentious” comes to mind when you think of fine dining, Hi Felicia is here to change that. This supper club used to be a pop-up that operated out of a backyard in Oakland. And at their new Uptown Oakland brick-and-mortar, the warm, dinner party energy hasn’t changed—think handwritten name tags on each table, eclectic paintings all over the walls, and a staff you’ll be on a first-name basis with by the time dessert arrives. The 12-course menu ($195) showcases dishes that lean mostly Mexican, with a twist: you’ll eat duck confit wet burritos, sopes topped with a hefty scoop of caviar, and a cashew-based queso that we still think about hourly. It’s an experience you won’t want to end, and it’s not just because of the excellent parade of dishes that land in front of you—a meal here makes you feel like you’re a part of something special.
Holy Basil At EEEEEATSCON

Everything about Holy Basil, a tiny takeout window inside a Downtown food court, is straightforward, particularly the menu. It’s filled with pad thai, green curry, and tom yum soup - all things that can be found on plenty of Thai menus around town. But to eat at Holy Basil, is like trying them for the first time. Every dish is herbaceous, pungent, and unabashedly spicy.
Flor De Maiz

Flor De Maiz is a wharf-adjacent Oaxacan restaurant that should work well for anyone who loves homemade corn tortillas and a sea breeze. The menu is a long list of ceviches, tacos, and meat platters, but ordering the trio de mole—a sampling of their signature moles with a side of shredded chicken—is non-negotiable. The same goes for the lobster tacos, which are loaded with soft and buttery chunks of tail. Their indoor-outdoor dining space is complete with a mezcal-lined cocktail bar, colorful umbrellas, and lots of comfy booths where you can sit back and take in the ocean views.
Gusto Green At EEEEEATSCON

Gusto Green is a new LA spot opened by Top Chef Canada judge Janet Zuccarini, coming to EEEEEATSCON in partnership with Caviar. The restaurant focuses on plant-forward, omnivore-friendly cuisine with a dedication to featuring quality ingredients. Find them in the Caviar Clubhouse. Gusto Green's EEEEEATSCON Menu:. - Royal hamachi crudo...
Hong Kong Lounge

For xiao long bao so good you’ll want to slide them into your mouth with an ice luge, head to this dim sum restaurant in the Inner Richmond. They’re filled with a solid amount of soup, and the wrappers are delicate, yet sturdy enough that they don’t rip when you take them out of their little tin cups. Hong Kong Lounge also has great steamed dumplings, which we especially like with pork and chives.
