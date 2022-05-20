Quakertown Roofing Contractor Is Shingle Minded in Support of Those in Need

Image via Kulp Roofing and Construction at Facebook.

Kulp Roofing and Construction seeks a local homeowner to which to donate a new roof.

In a current economy of lingering pandemic issues, skyrocketing consumer prices, and stretched social service providers, many local families worry about keeping a roof over their heads. Kulp Roofing and Construction wants to help, as reported by Donna Rovins at The Pottstown Mercury.

Kulp’s intent is literally to keep a roof overhead of a worthy local household. The contractors are soliciting self-nominations, from which they will pick a deserving entry for a free, new roof. The selected homeowner receives a full replacement, including gutters and a leaf-protection system, at no cost.

The rules require residence in one of the eight local counties the company serves (Berks, Bucks, Montgomery, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill) and a compelling reason behind the redo request.

The nominator need not even be the recipient; entrants can supply information on behalf of someone else plagued by leaks or structurally unsound rafters.

The deadline for entry is May 31; the winner’s announcement is June 17; the new structure will be atop a house by Oct. 31.

This marks the second year running the offer has been made. It was born out of a desire to relieve homeowner issues during the pandemic.

Entries are requested online.