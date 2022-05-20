ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

Quakertown Roofing Contractor Is Shingle Minded in Support of Those in Need

By Dan Weckerly
 4 days ago
Image via Kulp Roofing and Construction at Facebook.

Kulp Roofing and Construction seeks a local homeowner to which to donate a new roof.

In a current economy of lingering pandemic issues, skyrocketing consumer prices, and stretched social service providers, many local families worry about keeping a roof over their heads. Kulp Roofing and Construction wants to help, as reported by Donna Rovins at The Pottstown Mercury.

Kulp’s intent is literally to keep a roof overhead of a worthy local household. The contractors are soliciting self-nominations, from which they will pick a deserving entry for a free, new roof. The selected homeowner receives a full replacement, including gutters and a leaf-protection system, at no cost.

The rules require residence in one of the eight local counties the company serves (Berks, Bucks, Montgomery, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton and Schuylkill) and a compelling reason behind the redo request.

The nominator need not even be the recipient; entrants can supply information on behalf of someone else plagued by leaks or structurally unsound rafters.

The deadline for entry is May 31; the winner’s announcement is June 17; the new structure will be atop a house by Oct. 31.

This marks the second year running the offer has been made. It was born out of a desire to relieve homeowner issues during the pandemic.

Entries are requested online.

BUCKSCO.Today

Penn Community Bank Foundation Grant Supports Ukrainian Refugees Newly Arrived in Pa.

Penn Community Bank's grant to the New Promise Foundation will go toward aiding refugees like these, escaping the war in Ukraine. Penn Community Bank continues its support of relief efforts for those displaced by the conflict in Ukraine. The local financial institution has contributed 5,000 to the New Promise Foundation, a Bristol-based nonprofit assisting Ukrainian nationals in Pa.
BRISTOL, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Doctor in Lehigh Valley accused of unlawfully prescribing controlled substances

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A doctor in the Lehigh Valley is being accused of prescribing controlled substances. Dr. John Mitchell was arrested Monday and charged with nine felony counts of prescribing controlled substances outside of accepted treatment principles and four counts of prescribing controlled substances to a drug dependent person, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Bucks County, PA
