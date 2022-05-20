An early taste of summer? North Carolina faces record heat
By Meteorologist Britney Hamilton
spectrumlocalnews.com
4 days ago
Is it May or is it July? It will be hard to tell this afternoon with record heat moving into North Carolina. A warm front lifted through the state Thursday, allowing temperatures to soar. The entire state of North Carolina is expecting record or near-record...
Just as North Carolinians prepare for one of our favorite rites of passage — beach season — the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration sent out an ominous alert on Tuesday: The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be unusually active, Axios Andrew Freedman reports. Why it matters: Hurricanes, nature’s most destructive storms, have tested North […]
The post Expect a busy 2022 hurricane season, North Carolina appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have served our country. We thank them for their selfless service to our country. In addition, shoppers can expect plenty of sales and discounts this Memorial Day. On Memorial Day, as on most three-day weekends, most businesses are open. To ensure shoppers know when and where to shop, Offers.com’s deals and savings experts have confirmed the Memorial Day hours of major chains. With the help of Offers.com, we have compiled a local list of openings.
North Carolina experienced its second earthquake of at least 2.0 magnitude in a week's time last Wednesday. The most recent hit in Catawba County northwest of Charlotte. There has been a spate of earthquakes that have hit the Carolinas recently. Several have hit South Carolina, especially around the Elgin area near Columbia. Experts say these tremors and aftershocks are not abnormal. They can be a result of Earth working to progressively remove stress and could last for months.
South Carolina is one for the most beautiful states in the US and you can easily see why. The people here are incredibly friendly, the views are amazing, the food is great and there is something to do for everybody. Whether you want to sit at the beach all day, go hiking, or treat yourself to a nice and luxurious experience in one of the big cities, you'll definitely find anything you need in South Carolina.
ELK PARK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A missing swimmer was found dead at the Elk River Falls in North Carolina on Friday, officials said. According to the Linville Volunteer Fire Department, a dive team responded to the falls just after 11 a.m. after the swimmer was reported missing. Officials confirmed that the swimmer died, […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued throughout central North Carolina Monday afternoon, widespread damage was reported. In Durham, significant damage was reported with downed trees and power lines throughout Durham County. Emergency management officials in Durham County also said there were several...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great restaurants in North Carolina, this article is for you.
The years of Civil War reconstruction, coupled with wagon, stagecoach, and railroad passengers finding new lives across the U.S., made the urban development reflected in the 1870 census incredibly interesting.
Chances are, that deep red, plump, ripe strawberry bursting with flavor that you picked fresh off the plant at your local farm was a Chandler. Or possibly a Camarosa. In a couple of years, it might be a Rocco, or a Liz. Perhaps a Ruby June. Wait a decade, and it could be NC-19-16.
Almost all of us can prepare a tasty steak in the comfort of our home, and enjoy it with our friends and family. However, sometimes it's great to simply go out for dinner and have someone else prepare the food for you. If you are looking for a nice place for a special occasion or if you simply enjoy having dinner at a restaurant from time to time, here are some great steakhouses in North Carolina that you should definitely try. All of them know how to prepare a good steak and once you pay them a visit, you'll want to go back for more.
Raleigh, N.C. — North Carolina is on the path to permanently legalizing its booming hemp industry. And in contrast to years past, the issue no longer seems particularly controversial. The 2022 Farm Act, Senate Bill 792, would distinguish hemp from marijuana by defining hemp as cannabis having less than...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could lead to flooding. An area of low pressure tracking out of Alabama will track northeast toward the western Carolinas, resulting in periods of heavy rain and some thunderstorms. Scattered early-morning light showers will give way to steadier and heavier rain in areas west of Greenville by mid-morning Monday, so be sure to take an umbrella with you as you head out the door today! From there, the rain will continue spread northeast into the late-morning and afternoon period.
Beginning Monday, a mobile health clinic will travel to medically-underserved rural counties in the northeastern swath of North Carolina. It aims to provide help to people with mental health and substance abuse. The clinic will be operated by doctors and nurses from Trillium through a partnership with Monarch, a non-profit...
There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the whole country, and the amount of tourists that come here on vacation stands proof of that. It shouldn't come as a surprise though since North Carolina truly seems to have it all. From pristine beaches to beautiful mountain trails, lots of outdoor activities to choose from, to charming cities, friendly people, and amazing food. What else could you wish for? The prices are good, too. In fact, many say that the beaches in North Carolina are far better than the ones in Florida, and the fact that you end up paying almost half of what you would pay for the same vacation if you were to choose Florida definitely plays a role in the final decision.
RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Three females are pushing for change after a rural county saw a spike in overdose deaths. More than 3,200 people died in 2020 from drug overdoses in North Carolina, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. In Richmond County, overdose deaths more than...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With summer approaching fast, many parents will be looking to find day cares, babysitters and camps to watch their kids this summer. What happens if a plan falls through? Can you leave your child home alone?. THE QUESTION. Is there a law in North Carolina that...
Comments / 1