The body of a man last seen disappearing into the Sebasticook River in March has been recovered. Justin Howard was last seen on March 28th, when witnesses said they saw him go into the Sebasticook River. The 36-year-old man had been visiting with friends on Pleasant Street in Clinton before he was seen running down Pleasant onto Water Street, where he went into the water. The search for Howard focused on the river after no witnesses reported seeing him come back out.

CLINTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO