ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

3rd faculty senate rebukes UMS Chancellor Malloy

By The Associated Press
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSHl1_0fkuFW3x00

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Faculty on a third University of Maine System campus have given a vote of no confidence to Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

The faculty senate at the University of Maine at Farmington delivered the rebuke Wednesday after the elimination of nine positions. Malloy said in a statement that hard decisions had to be made amid declining enrollment.

Faculty senates at the University of Southern Maine and the University of Maine at Augusta previously gave no-confidence votes over the handling of the search for a leader for the Augusta campus.

Malloy is the former Connecticut governor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education#College#3rd Faculty Senate#Ums#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WTNH

WTNH

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy