3rd faculty senate rebukes UMS Chancellor Malloy

FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — Faculty on a third University of Maine System campus have given a vote of no confidence to Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

The faculty senate at the University of Maine at Farmington delivered the rebuke Wednesday after the elimination of nine positions. Malloy said in a statement that hard decisions had to be made amid declining enrollment.

Faculty senates at the University of Southern Maine and the University of Maine at Augusta previously gave no-confidence votes over the handling of the search for a leader for the Augusta campus.

Malloy is the former Connecticut governor.

