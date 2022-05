NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A 23-year Boise man is accused of killing a woman in Nampa over the weekend. Nampa Police says officers were called out to S. Drifter Loop on Sunday morning for a report of a shooting. The victim, identified as 20-year-old Julie Isabel Martinez of Buhl, was taken to a local hospital but she did not survive her injuries.

NAMPA, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO