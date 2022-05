MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Conservation District will be holding its annual wildflower sale on June 11. Native wildflowers and other plants will be for sale at 780 Commerce Dr. in Marquette Township from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Pre-ordering is also available online now. The idea is to promote the use of native plants in landscaping because they have benefits for the environment.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO