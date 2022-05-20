ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Woman dies in three-vehicle accident on Tennessee Street early Friday morning

By WTXL Digital Staff
 4 days ago
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle accident near the intersection of Stadium Drive and West Tennessee Street early Friday morning.

The Tallahassee Police Department reported just after 3:30 a.m., a three-car accident occurred with significant injuries near the intersection.

A little after 4 a.m., Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that an adult female driver of one of the vehicles died from the injuries sustained in the accident.

TPD noted two other drivers were taken to a hospital and treated for non life threatening injuries.

WMBB

Panama City man dies in car accident

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 77-year-old Panama City man died in a single-car accident in Calhoun County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150 was heading north on Melvin Grade Road trying to curve to the left. The driver was pulling out of a gravel driveway when he overcorrected, crossed into the southbound […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD arrests armed man at Cedar Park

Lake City police officers arrested an armed man at the Cedar Park Apartments following an anonymous tip on Sunday morning. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, an anonymous caller reported seeing a black male with a gun standing behind the apartments. LCPD officers arrived around 2:59 a.m. and located the individual matching the description given behind building 445.
LAKE CITY, FL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal US 231 crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police have identified the victim of the fatal Sunday crash on Highway 231. Benjamin Flores, 34, was killed after he lost control of his car, swerved off the road, and then hit a telephone pole, according to DPD. The impact caused cable lines to fall on the roadway, which caused five other vehicles to stop but not crash.
DOTHAN, AL
wfxl.com

Missing Decatur County teen found safe

As of 10 p.m. Monday, 17-year-old Collasha James was found safe, according to the Decatur County Sheriff's Office. The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs the community's help in locating a missing teen. 17-year-old Collasha James was last seen on Saturday, May 21, around 6:00 P.M. James is missing from the...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

Dothan Fire investigating cause of house fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Fire is investigating what caused a home near downtown Dothan to go up in flames on Saturday evening. Dothan Fire, Dothan Police and Pilcher’s Ambulance responded to a fire on the 600 block of Catalpa Ave. just after 6:30 p.m. Responders were able...
DOTHAN, AL
