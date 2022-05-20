ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Putin seeks LNG supplies boost to Kaliningrad western exclave - Ifx

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wjlB_0fkuDjew00

May 20 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he plans to discuss with state-owned Gazprom (GAZP.MM) the possibility of boosting liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to the western exclave of Kaliningrad, Interfax news agency reported.

The region, home to the Russian Baltic Fleet and a deployment location for Russian nuclear-capable Iskander missiles, is sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland.

Putin launched an LNG import ship in Kaliningrad in January 2019, hailing it as energy security for the exclave against gas pipeline disruptions.

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 18

Related
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Sweden shoots down Turkey's objections to NATO application

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is making false allegations to justify his newfound opposition to Sweden's and Finland’s applications to join NATO, according to a senior Swedish envoy. “We have a very strong anti-terrorist agenda,” Swedish Ambassador to the United States Karin Olofsodtter said Monday during a Center for...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Gazprom#Kaliningrad#Russian#Interfax#The Russian Baltic Fleet#Iskander#Nato#Reuters Our Standards
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

VIDEO: Super Troopers: Paratroopers Leave Russian Base In Ruins

This is the aftermath of a successful bombing campaign by Ukrainian paratroopers on Russian positions. The 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces (DShV) said on May 9: “The video shows the result of the successful completion of combat mission by soldiers of our brigade’s reconnaissance and artillery units to destroy equipment and manpower of the Russian occupiers.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 8 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
Fortune

Treasury Secretary Yellen says the U.S. is ‘unlikely’ to let Moscow continue making debt payments, forcing Russia into default

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The U.S. is considering closing a sanctions carve-out that currently allows Moscow to make payments on $40 billion of sovereign debt, potentially forcing Russia into its first default on foreign-held debt since 1918.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

452K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy