San Francisco, California – Two men lost their lives in a shooting involving the San Francisco police on Thursday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department. According to a press statement published by the San Francisco Police Department early on Friday, officers were sent to the Mission Bay neighborhood near Mariposa and Owens streets for a report of an aggravated assault in progress, and that is when the shooting occurred.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO