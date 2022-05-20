ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, TN

ETSU breaks ground on new baseball training facility

By Murry Lee
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBuU7_0fkuCpoh00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University Athletics held a ceremony Friday before breaking ground on a new indoor training facility for the school’s baseball team.

Donors, community leaders and school officials met at Thomas Stadium to announce the project.

“Today we begin a training facility enhancement to Thomas Stadium that is over a decade in the making,” ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said.

Iris Festival returning to Greene County Saturday & Sunday

The soon-to-be-constructed facility will include three hitting cages and pitching areas, as well as a team locker room, coaches’ offices, a conference room and more. The 8,000-square-foot project will also be turfed.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zrbbf_0fkuCpoh00
    Photo: WJHL
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Jsfb_0fkuCpoh00
    Photo: WJHL

Head baseball coach Joe Pennucci expressed his thanks to the donors who funded the facility.

“This is a special time for our baseball program, and we are thrilled about the new indoor facility at Thomas Stadium,” Pennucci said. “This will continue the growth of our program and the development of our players. I am grateful for the donors who have made this vision a reality.”

The facility will be located along the right-field line next to the Bucs’ dugout. Construction is scheduled to begin later in 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

Daniel Boone softball to lean on experience in Murfreesboro

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For a second straight year, the Trailblazer student body saw the softball squad off to the state tournament in Middle Tennessee. Head coach Jeremy Jenkins says the team’s quarterfinal opponent, Clarksville (32-10), will bring solid pitching to the diamond on Tuesday, making it a tricky matchup. But, most of the roster […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
WJHL

Vikings send four teams off to Murfreesboro for state tournament

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Student-athletes representing Tennessee High baseball, softball, girl’s tennis and track & field all departed for Murfreesboro on Monday morning. Viking baseball last played in a state tournament game in 1980, but that all changes on Tuesday. The wait between championship runs has been lengthy, but head coach Preston Roberts isn’t surprised […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
WJHL

Vols offensive lineman Dayne Davis comes home to help alma mater

Bluff City, TN — The countdown is officially on there are just 100 days to go – until the start of the fall football season for the Tennessee Volunteers. One of the guys running out on that football field Thursday night against the Ball State Cardinals will be Volunteer offensive lineman Dayne Davis who was […]
BLUFF CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
County
Greene County, TN
Greene County, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
wvlt.tv

Blue Haven Motel torn down

Flights added at McGhee Tyson as Vols head to Death Valley in the fall. American Airlines added direct flights from Knoxville to Baton Rouge for the fall to accommodate Vols fans headed to Death Valley. Kingsport man missing after he told his mother he was getting on Greyhound bus in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

ETSU Big Train Show returns June 3–4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual ETSU Big Train Show will return early next month after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year’s event will take place June 3–4 in the Ballad Health Athletic Center, formerly known as the Mini Dome. The show will feature vendors, model train layouts, and exhibits from […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon claims the Mtn. Dist 7 championship with a win over Battle

Abingdon, VA — The Mountain 7 district championship in SW Virginia was on the line between John Battle and Abingdon In the 6th inning, the Falcons led 6-0, and on the bump for Abingdon was Ethan Gibson he strikes out the batter to end the inning In the 7th inning, Abingdon would strike again…Cole Lambert […]
ABINGDON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etsu#Baseball Coach#Conference Room#Wjhl Head#Bucs#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Tri-Cities Otters eager to build on record-breaking 2021 season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After notching a club-record seven wins last summer, the Otters will return to TVA Credit Union Ballpark for a second-straight summer. “It’s definitely exciting to be back, especially after the season we had last year,” second-year midfielder Agu Ortiz said. Finishing with a record of 7-4-3 last season, the Otters […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Gavin Cross earns All-ACC baseball honors

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – For a second-consecutive season, former Tennessee High Viking Gavin Cross has landed on the All-ACC baseball First Team. Cross becomes the first player in Virginia Tech history to earn that honor more than once. The sophomore outfielder finished the ACC regular season with a batting average of .330 and a slugging […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
WJHL

Longtime Kingsport official announces retirement

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City Attorney Mike Billingsley dedicated 28 years to the City of Kingsport. On Monday, the longtime city leader announced his retirement set for May 31. A release from the city detailed Billingsley’s work, revealing he joined the City of Kingsport in 1994 as the city attorney and even stepped in as […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Farragut quintuplets graduate from high school, plan to move onto college

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quintuplets in Farragut graduated from high school on Sunday and have plans to go to college in the fall. Willem, Sean, Ashley, Izzy and Meghan van Tol are five brothers and sisters. All of them were born on Jan. 14, 2004 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. They were the first quintuplets born in Tennessee.
FARRAGUT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Lineman James Robinson Announces Transfer Destination

Former Tennessee offensive lineman James Robinson entered the transfer portal on Apr. 22. After spending the beginning stages of his collegiate career in Knoxville, Robinson officially made the announcement on Monday that he will be transferring to South Alabama. “I KNOW WHAT YOU WANTED AND EXPECT FROM ME MA AND...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Groups aim to attract & attain workforce as people flock to Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the novel coronavirus pandemic changed the world, many things changed locally as well — including the way people work and where they work from. Research shows more people are working from home by choice rather than necessity. A Pew Research Center study in February showed that of those who have […]
KINGSPORT, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Lineman Francis Mauigoa Confirms Visit to Tennessee

Early reports throughout the beginning of the week have signaled good news in Tennessee’s direction this weekend. Tennessee will be hosting a massive recruiting weekend, full of Volunteer commits and targets as Tennessee looks to bolster its class. On Tuesday afternoon, five-star offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa confirmed on Twitter...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

CEO who led Hands On! move, expansion leaving after nine years

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hands On! children’s museum was beloved when Andy Marquart became its new CEO in 2013 — but a bit like a well-worn stuffed animal is beloved. Loved for its ark full of stuffed animals (real ones), its “grocery store” and its slide into a “coal mine,” the downtown Johnson City […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

TVA reopening Boone Dam Public Recreation Area

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Seven years after its closure, the Boone Dam Public Recreation Area is set to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is set to re-open the recreation area Wednesday, May 25 at 3 p.m. as the Boone Dam project reached its end goal after seven years […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy