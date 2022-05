UVALDE, Texas (WOAI) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 14 children and one teacher are dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Texas elementary school. Abbott said the 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Romas, who is now deceased, abandoned his car and entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle. Two people are confirmed to have arrived at University Hospital in critical condition, a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl. Both are listed in critical condition.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO