A Starbucks in Grand Rapids has become the first location in Michigan to unionize, while 10 additional stores in our state plan to vote on the measure in June. Baristas at the Starbucks location on Burton Street in Grand Rapids voted last week by a margin of 15 to 3 to become a union shop, a major victory for state organizers who have been pushing for the vote since January. A nationwide campaign for Starbucks employees to unionize began late last year in Buffalo, New York.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO