Man, 18, charged in deadly Austin shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday in the Austin...www.fox32chicago.com
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday in the Austin...www.fox32chicago.com
No he's not a criminal. He's a good kid your honor. Just look at his mug shot your honor. And Kim Foxx decides to drop all charges and the judge gives him some advice. Stay out of trouble kid.
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 18