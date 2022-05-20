ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel launching new ‘Alien’ series September 7th

By David Brooke
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since Marvel took over Alien Phillip Kennedy Johnson has been crafting stories within the Alien universe expertly. The series has been a hit, with the first issue selling out, but it’s getting a brand new #1 issue this September. Joining Johnson on this new “season” of Alien is Julius Ohta. The...

