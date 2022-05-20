Deemed a child rapist for decades, a Jacksonville man is absolved

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ameillia Preston says her daughter Amerria has been getting bullied for the past month and a half at Oceanway Middle School. “They have said they we’re going to put no contact orders in place which are a joke because two days later nothing happened because the child was on the same bus. They said they were going to have mediation which obviously hasn’t happened, they just don’t care," said Preston.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO