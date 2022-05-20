ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deemed a child rapist for decades, a Jacksonville man is absolved

By WJCT News
wjct.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe was convicted in the 1986 rape of a child, despite repeated protests that he had not touched...

news.wjct.org

Joyfulsong
3d ago

Thank You Jesus for his freedom & clearance 🙌🏽 it’s sad that most likely the detective working the case just wanted to locked him up since he was black and close the case . Prosecutors turned up the case and the courts kept denying him appeals 😢 I hope he will get something to help him start life again on the outside….

MARIE JEFFERSON
3d ago

Oh my God all of his youthfulness is gone .I pray he has a great lawyer because they owe him big time. Thank God your out please enjoy the rest of your life. Blessings to you ❤

