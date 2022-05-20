Harry Styles’ New Album ‘Harry’s House’ Is Finally Here: See the Best Fan Reactions

Click here to read the full article.

It’s been a long time coming — 889 days, to be exact — but the follow up to Harry Styles ‘ 2019 album, Fine Line , is here. The English singer’s third solo LP, Harry’s House , arrived on Friday (May 20), and sees him straddling topics that are both personal and comfortable, while infusing each song with fun, synth-pop sounds meant for a feel-good time.

And not surprisingly, fans are loving the album. After the LP’s arrival, fans took to Twitter to shower the album with love and delivered a slew of hilarious memes worthy of their fandom. As one fan plainly stated: “If someone puts a gun to my head and asks me to rank Harry’s House, tell my family I love them.”

“harry styles just wrote one of the best albums ever,” declared another.

“CONFIRMED: HARRY IS A GENIUS,” insisted one extra enthusiastic fan. “HE MADE A MASTERPIECE, NOT JUST AN ALBUM AND I DONT WANT TO HEAR ANYONE SAY OTHERWISE”

Speaking with SiriusXM about his new release, Styles said, “I don’t think I could’ve made this album if I wasn’t in a place that made me feel like I was allowed to, and I think that is very much down to both my friends and the environment that I feel like the fans have created for me.”

The Grammy winner is also incredibly proud of what he was able to produce on Harry’s House, and on Thursday told TODAY following his performance on the show that the album is everything he wanted it to be.

“I feel like it’s kind of a collection of all of my favorite things and very much like the album I’ve always wanted to make, so I’m really happy,” Styles told hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly. “I think for me, it’s definitely the most personal record I think I’ve made. It was definitely the most intimately made thing I’ve done so far. Obviously, the pandemic and everything kind of added to the way it was made. It was made by a few people in a small room.”

See some of the best fan reactions to Harry’s House below.