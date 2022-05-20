ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Harry Styles’ New Album ‘Harry’s House’ Is Finally Here: See the Best Fan Reactions

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

It’s been a long time coming — 889 days, to be exact — but the follow up to Harry Styles ‘ 2019 album, Fine Line , is here. The English singer’s third solo LP, Harry’s House , arrived on Friday (May 20), and sees him straddling topics that are both personal and comfortable, while infusing each song with fun, synth-pop sounds meant for a feel-good time.

And not surprisingly, fans are loving the album. After the LP’s arrival, fans took to Twitter to shower the album with love and delivered a slew of hilarious memes worthy of their fandom. As one fan plainly stated: “If someone puts a gun to my head and asks me to rank Harry’s House, tell my family I love them.”

“harry styles just wrote one of the best albums ever,” declared another.

“CONFIRMED: HARRY IS A GENIUS,” insisted one extra enthusiastic fan. “HE MADE A MASTERPIECE, NOT JUST AN ALBUM AND I DONT WANT TO HEAR ANYONE SAY OTHERWISE”

Speaking with SiriusXM about his new release, Styles said, “I don’t think I could’ve made this album if I wasn’t in a place that made me feel like I was allowed to, and I think that is very much down to both my friends and the environment that I feel like the fans have created for me.”

The Grammy winner is also incredibly proud of what he was able to produce on Harry’s House, and on Thursday told TODAY following his performance on the show that the album is everything he wanted it to be.

“I feel like it’s kind of a collection of all of my favorite things and very much like the album I’ve always wanted to make, so I’m really happy,” Styles told hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly. “I think for me, it’s definitely the most personal record I think I’ve made. It was definitely the most intimately made thing I’ve done so far. Obviously, the pandemic and everything kind of added to the way it was made. It was made by a few people in a small room.”

See some of the best fan reactions to Harry’s House below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Harry Styles Eyes U.K. Singles Chart Trifecta

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is all set to claim a rare trifecta on the U.K. singles chart, powered by the release of his third studio album, Harry’s House. Based on sales and streaming data from the early part of the chart week, Styles’ “As It Was” is heading for an eighth week at No. 1, followed by album tracks “Late Night Talking” and “Music For a Sushi Restaurant,” respectively. “As It Was” leads the First Look chart, and, if it holds its momentum, it’ll own the longest streak at the summit this year, eclipsing “We Don’t Talk...
MUSIC
Billboard

Let Harry Styles Put Your Toddler to Sleep With This Adorable Bedtime Story

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles put on his cozy blue and brown polka dot pajamas to read the sweetest bedtime story on Monday (May 23), as part of the Bedtime Stories series on the British children’s television channel, CBeebies. In the wholesome three-minute clip, the “Late Night Talking” singer is seated in a soft yellow chair, as he reads Jess Hitchman’s In Every House, On Every Street, which is illustrated by Lili la Baleine. The children’s story “takes us behind the doors and windows of one house in one street. It shows us the family, the community...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ Set to Check In at No. 1 In U.K.

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (Columbia) is the red-hot favorite for the U.K. chart crown. The former One Direction singer has the fastest-selling album of 2022 so far, as it blasts to No. 1 on the midweek chart. Styles’ third studio album notches over 61,000 chart sales after just one weekend of sales and streaming activity, the OCC reports, for a blockbuster start not seen in the U.K. since Adele’s 30 dropped in November 2021. Harry’s House has already eclipsed the final opening week tally of his chart-leading self-titled debut (57,000 U.K. chart sales in May 2017)...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Harry Styles Gets Steamy in Live Cover of Wet Leg’s ‘Wet Dream’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles was all wet during his Tuesday (May 24) appearance at BBC Radio’s Live Lounge. Not only did he perform a song by Wet Leg, but the song he chose to take on from the British indie rock band’s was actually titled “Wet Dream.” The electric guitars were ample and the drums were pounding from the moment Styles and his band began playing the whimsical alt-rock anthem, which appears on Wet Leg’s 2022 debut self-titled album. The 28-year-old pop star, who was also strapped with a guitar, stood centerstage and made up small...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Ray J
Person
Conan Gray
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Savannah Guthrie
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Hoda Kotb
Person
Rina Sawayama
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Grammy Awards
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Billboard

Billboard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy