The jury. It's not where you want to be as a Survivor player. But it's also not the worst place to be. At least you're still on the show, and depending on how animated you want to be over on the losers' bench with your mouth agape, gesticulating wildly at all the activity across the Tribal Council set, you can actually score a fair amount of air time even though you are not allowed to talk. (Note: Whispering does seem to be permitted.)

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO