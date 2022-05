New York has gone through another tragic ordeal, as a gunman shot up a supermarket, this time in Buffalo. Every time we walk into a market or subway, there is always the chance that some insane person can pop up and kill you. So what do you do? You can put armed guards in schools and supermarkets but in the end, how can you stop someone who wants to harm other people? Well, you could just stay home. That’s ridiculous because we all have to eat. I was in the supermarket this morning and I was thinking about the possibility of an armed gunman shooting the place up.

