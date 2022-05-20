ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga, 14 other Ohio counties flip from low to medium COVID-19 transmission, but CDC advises only people at high risk need masks

By Julie Washington, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two Northern Ohio counties — Ashtabula and Lorain — have gone from low to...

Diane Sorrell
4d ago

la la la . so over it 🙄 my husband and I have already had xovid over Christmas and new years 😒. Time to stop beating a dead horse .move on please . just go away cdc don't have to be mad but just go away and shut the flip up its here to stay move on

Time to mask up (again) in Lorain and Ashtabula counties, CDC says

Two counties in Northeast Ohio are now red which indicates high COVID-19 levels in the community, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Officials recommend that people in Lorain and Ashtabula counties mask up when indoors in public, regardless of their vaccine status. “When it goes to this color, the...
CDC now lists Ashtabula, Lorain counties as having 'high' levels of COVID-19, meaning masks are recommended for all people in indoor public spaces

CLEVELAND — COVID-19 cases in Ohio have been climbing for weeks, and now, we're starting to see the effects of that increase on the community at-large. According to the CDC's guidelines, Ashtabula and Lorain counties now have "high" community levels of COVID, the first time in months any part of the state has seen those risk assessments. This means health experts are advising all residents in those counties to wear face masks while in indoor public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.
