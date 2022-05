State Police responded to a serious injury accident at the intersection of Macedon Center Road and Walworth Road in the town of Macedon shortly before 8 Monday morning. Troopers interviewed witnesses and preliminarily believe that the tractor-trailer was eastbound on Macedon Center Road and passed through a stop sign in the path of the southbound passenger vehicle on Walworth Road. The driver of the passenger vehicle, an adult female, was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital with serious injuries.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO