Khary Lazarre-White and his childhood best friend, Jason Warwin, while seniors in college envisioned creating a supportive space for young Black and brown people to thrive back in 1995. What was once a vision became a reality soon after. Both founded Brotherhood Sister Sol to offer young men and women comprehensive support that they saw was lacking in the community. Today, with a new six-story building in Harlem, the nonprofit is providing leadership development programming for the young people it serves. Brotherhood Sister Sol also just raised $1.7 million at their annual gala to continue supporting their award-winning and internationally recognized youth programming.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO