Irma Minsky died at home in Washington, North Carolina, May 12, 2022. She was 98 years old. Ms. Minsky lived most of her life in Passaic, New Jersey and was a longtime employee of the Passaic Housing Authority. She was a member of Clifton-Passaic Hadassah and an active member of the Passaic community before her relocation to North Carolina eight years ago.

