GRAFTON - Music in the Park is set to return to Grafton at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. The free weekly concert series will bring performers to The Grove Memorial Park in Grafton every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. from May 26 through Aug. 11. Spectators are welcomed to bring lawn chairs and picnic blanket near the park's gazebo overlooking the Mississippi River. Several restaurants and taverns also will be open on Thursday nights during the concerts. This year's line-up kicks off with Scott and Karl on May 26 and concludes Aug. 11 with Tanglefoot.

19 HOURS AGO