ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRG News 5

Shooting investigation at Family Dollar

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zSA1_0fku9UXi00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at the Family Dollar on the Dauphin Island Parkway.

Mother arrested after abandoning child

MPD responded to the Family Dollar on Thursday morning in reference to shots fired. When officers had arrived they discovered all parties had fled the area which had resulted in a damaged fence. Shortly after officers were dispatched to a secondary call, possibly involving the shooting, in the 1300 block of Goodman Avenue of a disorderly complaint.

MPD says no reports of any injured have come in.

This is a developing story and we will update you with more information when it comes in.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Father dead, son in custody: Shooting on Demetropolis

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.: Mobile Police said a son shot his father to death on Demetropolis Road Tuesday afternoon. Police arrived at the home where it happened at 1:32 p.m. Mobile Fire-Rescue pronounced Hugh White, 61, dead on the scene. He had been shot several times. His son, Cody White, 24, was arrested at the scene […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal shooting at Pensacola Fitness

PENSACOLA, Florida (WKRG) – Pensecola Police are looking for a man who walked in to Pensacola Fitness on North 9th Avenue around 4:30 this morning and fired several shots at a woman who was working out at the gym. Police say the woman was struck several times, and died of her injuries. The suspect is […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman shot and killed at Pensacola fitness center

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A woman was shot and killed early today at a fitness center in Penscaola. Pensacola police said that at about 4:26 a.m. a man walked into Pensacola Fitness on North 9th Avenue and fired several shots at a female who was working out at the gym. She was struck several times and died of her injuries.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman threatens another with hammer, gets shot: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department officials determined that a woman was shot after threatening another woman with a hammer on Friday, May 20. Officers were called to a home on Morganthau Drive around 6:15 p.m. after one woman was shot in the leg. Through their investigation, officers discovered that the victim and the […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Family Dollar#Mpd#Wkrg News 5
WKRG News 5

Window shot through at Elementary school: Mobile Police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting where a school window was shot out last Friday. Officers were called to Burroughs Elementary School after a stray bullet went through the school’s window. The shooting happened Friday, May 20 at 1:50 p.m. No one was injured, according to a news release from the Mobile […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 confirmed dead: Lott Road wreck

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least three people are dead from a wreck on Lott Road near Gaynor Road, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from Northside Patrol assisted the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at the scene. The wreck shut down Lott Road. MCSO confirmed these details. ALEA handles road wrecks. WKRG News […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspect in Pensacola gym deadly shooting arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man accused of shooting Pensacola State College associate professor as she worked out Tuesday morning has been arrested. Pensacola Police say 39-year-old Kennon Farrow, accused of killing 48-year-old Carla Williams at Pensacola Fitness, was arrested without incident near the intersection of Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road. Pensacola Police say […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Houston woman killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — ALEA reports a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. Monday, May 23, has claimed the life of a Houston, Texas, woman. 51-year-old Judith M. Rohacs was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle she was operating left the roadway and struck a guardrail.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fugitive of the Week: Kelvin Robinson

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Kelvin Robinson, who Marshals say could be in the Prichard area. Kelvin Robinson is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

Texas woman killed in motorcycle crash in Baldwin Co.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have confirmed that a woman from Houston has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash. Judith M. Rohacs, 51, was killed when the Harley-Davidson motorcycle she was driving left the road and struck the guardrail. Rohacs was pronounced dead on the scene. […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase with stolen vehicle, 1 arrested

UPDATE (9 p.m.): Joseph Salter Jr. was arrested and charged with Theft of Property, Attempt to Elude, Reckless Endangerment and two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, according to the Mobile County jail log. ORIGINAL STORY MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one man after he allegedly led officers on a chase […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Search for drowned teen in Orange Beach on day 4

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The search for a 14-year-old boy from Louisiana who drowned in the waters off of Orange Beach stretched into its fourth day on Tuesday. Tyreke Walker was vacationing on the Alabama coast with his family when the heavy surf pulled him under on Saturday. Double red flags flew over rough […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

8-year-old left in cockroach-infested home, couple arrested

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies found an 8-year-old girl within reach of various drug paraphernalia and surrounded by cockroaches at a Fort Walton Beach home. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Paul and Rachel Griner are charged with child neglect after a traffic stop Monday morning on Beal Parkway. OCSO […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Man shoots victim parked outside his home, charged with assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department Officials said a man was arrested after he approached a “suspicious subject” that was sitting in front of his home, which lead to one person shot. On May 20 at about 9:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on Rigby Road after a suspicious person was reported […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man robs good Samaritan who gave him ride in Pensacola

UPDATE (5/23 2:38 p.m.): Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said that all four suspects asked the man for a ride. Originally, police said that one suspect asked for the ride. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department said they are looking for four men in connection with a robbery that […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. deputy terminated after man dies in custody

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Sheriff of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spoke out about a recent incident where a man died in their custody. One of their deputies was terminated after his death. On May 20, officers were called to an individual who was, “acting erratic and potentially suffering from a mental health […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile student arrested for bringing gun to campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested an 18-year-old after he was found with a gun at a Mobile charter school. Pyriel Purelle Poole was arrested after officers were called to Accel Academy for a report of a student with a gun. Officers determined that Poole brought the gun to school to show another student. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police chase in Mobile: 3 hospitalized, 2 have warrants

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people were hospitalized after a BMW fled from a Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper on May 21 and crashed head on into another car, according to an ALEA news release. Two in the BMW had warrants. Laura Melton, 34, was speeding in a BMW sedan when an ALEA trooper tried […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy