Shooting investigation at Family Dollar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is currently investigating a shooting at the Family Dollar on the Dauphin Island Parkway.

MPD responded to the Family Dollar on Thursday morning in reference to shots fired. When officers had arrived they discovered all parties had fled the area which had resulted in a damaged fence. Shortly after officers were dispatched to a secondary call, possibly involving the shooting, in the 1300 block of Goodman Avenue of a disorderly complaint.

MPD says no reports of any injured have come in.

This is a developing story and we will update you with more information when it comes in.

