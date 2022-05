Unsolved Boy Doe(Photo: A.W. Naves) On April 16, 2022, the body of a young boy was found inside a suitcase that had been left in a wooded area of southern Indiana. The Las Vegas-themed suitcase and its grim contents were discovered by a resident named Jeff Meredith. Meredith was out mushroom hunting when he noticed the suitcase about 800 feet off the main road and opened it to see what was inside. 911 was called immediately and police responded rapidly to the scene to investigate.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO