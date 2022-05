BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey has won the crowded Republican primary for governor in Alabama, according to The Associated Press. Out of eight total competitors, Ivey's two biggest rivals, Tim James and Lynda Blanchard have never been elected to public office. However, Blanchard was appointed in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump to serve as an Ambassador to Slovenia and James is the son of former Alabama governor, Fob James.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO