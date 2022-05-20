ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Councilman Joe Cobb discusses connecting with Roanoke community through 'Walk and Talk' events

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar City leaders are taking to the streets -- and...

‘Meals on Wheels’ delivers food to struggling southwest Virginia seniors

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — With food costs continuing to rise, many people on fixed incomes are struggling to eat in southwest Virginia. The Local Office on Aging (LOA) is making sure seniors don’t go hungry through the ‘Meals on Wheels‘ campaign, which delivers food to homebound people ages 60 and older in Alleghany County, Botetourt County, Craig County, Roanoke County, Covington, Roanoke City, and Salem.
VINTON, VA
Flooding causes multiple sections of the Greenway in Roanoke to close

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Officials have shut down multiple sections of the Greenway because of flooding from storms that moved through the area. Officials will not able to open up these areas until after the rain stops, water levels recede and debris is cleared, according to a Facebook post on the PLAY Roanoke page.
ROANOKE, VA
Tuesday afternoon house fire leaves one person displaced in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One person is without a home after it caught on fire on Tuesday afternoon in Roanoke. It happened in the 3800 block of Stratford Park Drive just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. When Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic of the house.
ROANOKE, VA
Isimemen Etute’s murder trial starts Wednesday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for the former Virginia Tech football player, Isimemen Etute — who is charged in connection with a Blacksburg man’s death last year — will begin on Wednesday. June 1, 2021. Police say Etute — who was a linebacker with the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Lynchburg community fears rise in gun violence after deadly weekend shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg residents are afraid of an increase in gun violence following a deadly shooting early Sunday morning at Shalom Apartments. According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of Federal Street just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 22 for a report of a malicious wounding.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Police activity cleared on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Monday morning motorists are currently backed up along I-81 South due to “security/police activity” in Rockbridge County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the southbound left lane and left shoulder are closed at mile marker 196 on I-81. Officials say...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Lynchburg’s Blue Ridge Area Food Bank sees rise in demand

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Across the country and across the Commonwealth, food banks are feeling the impact of rising inflation through an increase in demand. According to James Quade, branch operations manager at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Lynchburg, the Midwest usually sees demand trends first and those rates can serve as a forecast for other areas.
LYNCHBURG, VA
SW Roanoke house damaged, two displaced due to fallen tree

UPDATE 12:09 p.m.: Roanoke Fire-EMS shared new details about the fallen tree that caused major structural and property damage to a house in the southwestern part of the city. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Creston Avenue SW just before 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 for a report of a tree falling on a home.
ROANOKE, VA
Common carp caught in Summersville beats 1988 state record

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A fish caught earlier this month beat Charles Cook’s long-standing record for the longest common carp caught in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Ayden Minick of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania caught and released the record common carp on Saturday, May 7.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Daleville Kroger evacuated after robbery, bomb threat

UPDATE 10:38 p.m.: Botetourt County authorities shared more information about the robbery and bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a Kroger in Daleville Monday night. At approximately 7:22 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says its Emergency Operations Center received a call from an employee at the Daleville Kroger about an armed robbery.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Lynchburg man faces possession of marijuana, counterfeiting money charges

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg man is facing possession of marijuana and counterfeiting money, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy says he saw a red Chevrolet P/U stopped at a red light in the 13000 block of Wards Road. That’s where he made a routine traffic stop around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, May 23.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Covington man found dead in West Virginia parking lot

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are investigating after a Covington man’s body was discovered in West Virginia Saturday morning. According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at approximately 7:22 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 about a body in the parking lot of the boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV

Community Policy