Councilman Joe Cobb discusses connecting with Roanoke community through 'Walk and Talk' events

VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — With food costs continuing to rise, many people on fixed incomes are struggling to eat in southwest Virginia. The Local Office on Aging (LOA) is making sure seniors don’t go hungry through the ‘Meals on Wheels‘ campaign, which delivers food to homebound people ages 60 and older in Alleghany County, Botetourt County, Craig County, Roanoke County, Covington, Roanoke City, and Salem.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Berglund Center is set to host a Monday job fair in order to connect hardworking students in the Star City with summer employment openings — or longer-term career opportunities — across the Roanoke Valley. According to Roanoke City Public Schools, the “RCPS...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Valley health officials issued an alert on Tuesday following a new report about an employee at a Star City restaurant being infected with hepatitis A. The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCHAD) says the report came in on Monday, May 23 involving an...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Officials have shut down multiple sections of the Greenway because of flooding from storms that moved through the area. Officials will not able to open up these areas until after the rain stops, water levels recede and debris is cleared, according to a Facebook post on the PLAY Roanoke page.
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Over 300 motorcycles will make a stop in Wytheville this week as part of the Run for the Wall event. They will make a stop at Withers Park for a welcoming ceremony at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. Riders will then spend the night before getting up early to head out toward Washington, D.C.
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — When was the last time you had something green on your plate? Since May is National Salad Month, WFXR News visited a Lexington restaurant to learn how to jazz up a salad. The Association For Dressing and Sauces created National Salad Month in 1992 as...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Customers and employees at a Daleville Kroger Monday night experience quite a scare after hearing there was an armed robbery and a bomb threat at the grocery store. The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says a Kroger store clerk called at approximately 7:22 p.m. on...
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One person is without a home after it caught on fire on Tuesday afternoon in Roanoke. It happened in the 3800 block of Stratford Park Drive just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. When Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic of the house.
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for the former Virginia Tech football player, Isimemen Etute — who is charged in connection with a Blacksburg man’s death last year — will begin on Wednesday. June 1, 2021. Police say Etute — who was a linebacker with the...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg residents are afraid of an increase in gun violence following a deadly shooting early Sunday morning at Shalom Apartments. According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of Federal Street just after 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, May 22 for a report of a malicious wounding.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Monday morning motorists are currently backed up along I-81 South due to “security/police activity” in Rockbridge County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the southbound left lane and left shoulder are closed at mile marker 196 on I-81. Officials say...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Across the country and across the Commonwealth, food banks are feeling the impact of rising inflation through an increase in demand. According to James Quade, branch operations manager at the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in Lynchburg, the Midwest usually sees demand trends first and those rates can serve as a forecast for other areas.
UPDATE 12:09 p.m.: Roanoke Fire-EMS shared new details about the fallen tree that caused major structural and property damage to a house in the southwestern part of the city. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Creston Avenue SW just before 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24 for a report of a tree falling on a home.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A fish caught earlier this month beat Charles Cook’s long-standing record for the longest common carp caught in West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, Ayden Minick of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania caught and released the record common carp on Saturday, May 7.
UPDATE 4:12 p.m.: The Radford City Police Department is searching for a man in connection with a gun firing off near the Radford Coffee Company on West Main Street Monday morning. The department says officers responded to the 200 block of West Main Street at approximately 11:07 a.m. on Monday,...
With the warm weather closing in, more people are probably thinking it's time to head to the pool. However, swimming requires the proper type of water safety. According to the USA Swimming Foundation, our nation actually faces racial disparities when it comes to safe swimming.
UPDATE 10:38 p.m.: Botetourt County authorities shared more information about the robbery and bomb threat that led to the evacuation of a Kroger in Daleville Monday night. At approximately 7:22 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says its Emergency Operations Center received a call from an employee at the Daleville Kroger about an armed robbery.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Lynchburg man is facing possession of marijuana and counterfeiting money, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy says he saw a red Chevrolet P/U stopped at a red light in the 13000 block of Wards Road. That’s where he made a routine traffic stop around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, May 23.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are investigating after a Covington man’s body was discovered in West Virginia Saturday morning. According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in at approximately 7:22 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 about a body in the parking lot of the boat launch at Anthony on the Greenbrier River.
