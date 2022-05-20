ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots players reportedly 'alarmed' by direction of offense

By Steve DelVecchio
 4 days ago
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick handling of the offense is coming under scrutiny. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

There have been a lot of questions about how the New England Patriots will look on offense next season now that Josh McDaniels is gone, and those are not exclusive to the media. Some players are reportedly a bit concerned, too.

Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com said this week that there are players on the Patriots’ roster who are “alarmed” about the direction of the team’s offense. More specifically, there are people who were baffled by the comments offensive assistant Joe Judge made earlier this week.

Judge, who was fired as the head coach of the New York Giants after last season, has returned to New England. He served as an assistant on Bill Belichick’s staff for eight years prior to landing the Giants job. He was mostly a special teams coach, but Belichick added wide receivers coach to his title the season before Judge was hired by the Giants.

While the Patriots have not named a new offensive coordinator (at least publicly), Judge told reporters on Tuesday that he will be working closely with Mac Jones. He shared some of his plan to help the second-year quarterback develop.

Judge also babbled at length about how all offensive coaches need to be able to coach all skill-position players. Bedard found those remarks to be puzzling.

The phrase “In Belichick We Trust” is a popular one in New England. However, the coach is going to face a great deal of criticism if the Patriots struggle on offense this season. Daniel Jones did not make strides under Judge in New York. If Jones hits a wall, Belichick’s decision to bring Judge back will look pretty bad.

