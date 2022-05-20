ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Illinois father convicted of giving son rifle used to kill 4 people at a Waffle House in Tennessee

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07MFgX_0fku7BWD00

PEKIN, Ill. — An Illinois father has been convicted of illegally giving his son an assault-style rifle that he used to kill four people in 2018 at a Waffle House in Tennessee.

The Journal Star says Jeffrey Reinking was convicted last week of “illegal delivery of a firearm to a person who had been treated for mental illness within the past five years,”

The Associated Press says Tazewell County prosecutors argued that Jeffrey knew that his son, Travis Reinking, had sought mental health treatment in 2016. They say in May 2016, police were called out to a pharmacy where Travis told them that he believed Taylor Swift was stalking him and in 2017, he showed up at the White House unarmed and demanded to meet with then-President Donald Trump, according to the AP. Jeffrey’s lawyers argued that he was unaware of any mental health issues.

Travis had his firearm owner’s identification card taken away by the Illinois State Police, which made it illegal for him to have any guns within Illinois, the AP says. Travis gave his guns to Jeffrey. The guns included an assault-style rifle, an AR-15, at the Waffle House in Tennessee that killed four people. The AP says sometime before the shooting, Jeffrey returned the guns, including the AR-15, to his son.

Travis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for four counts of first-degree murder and additional charges last February, according to the AP.

Reinking will be sentenced on June 17 and he is facing up to three years in prison. According to the Journal Star, he could get probation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Pekin, IL
Tazewell County, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Tazewell County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Tennessee, IL
WPXI Pittsburgh

School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas. Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children and two teachers in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on Tuesday a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.
UVALDE, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman shot and killed at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. Biden spoke Tuesday night from the White House...
TEXAS STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania state trooper accused of assaulting driver during arrest

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper is accused of assaulting a driver during an arrest earlier this year in Adams County, state police announced Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint, Israel T. Moore used his right leg to deliver two strikes to the upper torso of a driver following a vehicle pursuit on Feb. 13. Another trooper was handcuffing the motorist at the time.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Montana bars birth certificate changes, even with surgery

BILLINGS, Mont. — (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration says transgender people can not change their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery, in defiance of a court order that temporarily blocked the Republican state's bid to restrict transgender rights. The state health department said in...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Donald Trump
WPXI Pittsburgh

After Texas shooting, Conn. senator begs for gun compromise

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — A U.S. senator who came to Congress representing the Connecticut community where 26 elementary school students and educators were killed nearly a decade ago begged his colleagues Tuesday, as the latest school shooting unfolded, to pass legislation addressing the nation's gun violence problem.
NEWTOWN, CT
WPXI Pittsburgh

Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, dealing a major victory to companies who had been accused by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of discriminating against conservative thought.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Murder#Violent Crime#The Journal Star#The Associated Press#Ap#The Illinois State Police#The Waffle House
WPXI Pittsburgh

Herschel Walker to face Warnock in Georgia Senate race

ATLANTA — (AP) — Football great Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won Georgia’s GOP Senate primary Tuesday. The Republican will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election. Walker defeated five fellow Republicans, including Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black and former...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
WPXI Pittsburgh

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wins GOP primary in Georgia

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five challengers Tuesday in a GOP primary race that tested how her conservative Georgia constituents judged her turbulent freshman term. Greene, 47, became a celebrity of the Republican Party's far-right fringe with her election two years ago as she embraced former President Donald Trump's...
GEORGIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Texas elementary school shooting: Coach Steve Kerr gets emotional discussing shooting

Golden State Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr called on politicians to end gun violence Tuesday following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Kerr, whose team was getting ready to play Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, told a group of reporters that he would not be talking about basketball during the news conference. Nineteen children and two adults were shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
UVALDE, TX
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local teen pleads guilty in fatal shooting after marijuana deal gone wrong

MCKEES ROCK, Pa. — A teenager from McKees Rocks pleaded guilty after a fatal shooting two years ago in a marijuana deal gone wrong. According to our partners at the Trib, Peyton Wiser was 16 and thought his life was in danger when he shot and killed someone. He told a judge on Tuesday that he was walking to the store on May 3, 2020 when he was confronted and attacked by a man who weighed twice as much as him.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
85K+
Followers
108K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy