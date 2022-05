WELLSVILLE – Adam Christensen and his wife Annalise are preparing for the Cache Valley Mountain Man Rendezvous this weekend which takes place May 27th, 28th and 30th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at American West Heritage Center. The Christensen family and others will dress up in clothing reminiscent of a people living in the wilderness and with 20 others trying to recreate life as traders in early America.

WELLSVILLE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO