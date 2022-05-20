ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD hosts dedication for 2 slain officers shot in Harlem

By AJ Jondonero, Nicole Johnson
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell hosted a Line of Duty Death Memorial Wall dedication in Manhattan for two officers who died following a shooting in Harlem earlier this year.

Rookie officer Jason Rivera , 22, was killed by a gunman during an ambush-style shooting inside an apartment in Harlem on January 21. Wilbert Mora , another officer who was shot in the apartment, died days later.

Along with other department executives, Sewell held the event at the 32 Precinct Station House in Harlem. Mora’s sister, Karina Mora, talked about her family’s and Rivera’s family’s loss.

“Armed violence stole the lives of young men full of dreams, exemplary people for their community,” Mora said in Spanish. “It’s been three months. We’ve been looking for answers and we still don’t have them.”

Mora appealed to legislators to address gun violence.

“Enough already. Neither Wilber’s death, nor his partner’s, nor the pain of our families, nor the pain of the community, much less my desperate calls have made you do anything to change the condition that put them in their position,” Mora said.

The redesign of the memorial wall was made possible by a group of retired officers. Rivera’s and Mora’s tributes joined those of other officers who lost their lives while on duty.

“Although it reminds us of great loss, it also preserves the memories of lives well-lived and service for the benefit of others,” Inspector Amir Yakatally, commanding officer of the 32nd Precinct, said.

