A low-cost flight was forced to abort its landing in Mexico on Saturday, after pilots spotted another aircraft on the runway.Videos circulating on social media show a Volaris jet coming in to land at Mexico City International Airport after dark, but pulling up sharply just above another plane waiting on the ground.Mexican journalist Luis Cardenas tweeted the clip saying: “Another error! In the video, a Volaris plane is seen on the AICM runway, waiting to take off; while another plane of the same airline is about to land, but seeing the traffic the pilot goes into the air again.”Otro...

LIFESTYLE ・ 16 DAYS AGO