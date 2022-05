AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The Aiken County Republican Party had a ‘Rally in the Alley’ for all candidates. More than 12 candidates showed up to the meet and greet where they spoke on matters serious to their community and state. “You know, we went through the pandemic, but I’m here to tell you that I sit […]

AIKEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO