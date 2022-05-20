Potter County Elections employee honored for 50 years of service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Elections Administration recently honored Piedad Arebalo, a Potter County Elections worker who has worked elections in the county for 50 years

Officials from the county honored Arebalo on Friday, according to a news release from the county. Arebalo has been working elections for Potter County since 1972.

The Administration stated, “Piedad is loyal and faithful. When she tells you she will work, she shows up and works no matter what!”