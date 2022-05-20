ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potter County, TX

Potter County Elections employee honored for 50 years of service

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Elections Administration recently honored Piedad Arebalo, a Potter County Elections worker who has worked elections in the county for 50 years

Officials from the county honored Arebalo on Friday, according to a news release from the county. Arebalo has been working elections for Potter County since 1972.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOgm7_0fku5Ili00

The Administration stated, “Piedad is loyal and faithful. When she tells you she will work, she shows up and works no matter what!”

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council approves ‘historic’ economic development-related measures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, along with the Amarillo City Council, expressed numerous times how historic Tuesday’s regular meeting was, with the council passing five economic development-related measures that could bring in billions of dollars in economic impact if two new companies choose to call Amarillo home. “This might […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council votes to issue $260 million in debt for Civic Center project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting, the Amarillo City Council voted to approve an ordinance authorizing and issuing $260 milllion in tax and revenue notes to fund the Amarillo Civic Center project. This most recent move by the council comes after voters rejected a bond proposition for the Civic Center project in 2020. […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Potter County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Amarillo, TX
Potter County, TX
Government
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Randall County issues fireworks ban

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, the Randall County Commissioner’s Court has prohibited the sale, use, and discharge of all fireworks in Randall County. This comes after the county issued a “Declaration of Local Disaster”on May 24 effective immediately. The court issued the declaration in response to record high temperatures and […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City Council to discuss Civic Center project during regular meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s meeting of the Amarillo City Council, officials are expected to bring back the conversation surrounding the potential expansion and renovation to the Amarillo Civic Center Complex. City officials and city council members are expected to hear an update surrounding a report regarding potential public/private partnerships to fund the facility […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

City of Amarillo accepts applications for various programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Tuesday that the city is accepting applications from local nonprofits and community organizations for funding through the Community Development Block Grant program from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. According to a news release, the city of Amarillo received an allocation of […]
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potter County Elections
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 14 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. Potter County reported five new COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-19 recoveries. This brings the county’s total to 35,921 cases, 754 deaths, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Oklahoma Panhandle State appoints next president

GOODWELL, O.K. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Oklahoma Agricultural & Mechanical Colleges Board of Regents recently announced the appointment of Julie Dinger as the next president of Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU). The regents are expected to “formally consider” Dinger’s appointment at the next board meeting on June 1. OPSU’s website explained that Dinger will start on […]
GOODWELL, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

‘Major accident’ impacts Sundown Lane traffic

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Randall County Sheriff’s Office in a Tuesday morning social media announcement, a major accident occurred on Sundown Lane that impacted traffic around 10 a.m. The sheriff’s office advised drivers to avoid the area around Sundown Lane. Drivers should consider alternate routes in the area and otherwise remain […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local high school graduations, inclement weather information

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – High school students across the Amarillo and Canyon areas are expected to celebrate their graduations this week. However, the risk of rain on the High Plains may lead some schools to reschedule their ceremonies. MyHighPlains.com compiled graduation information for high schools in Amarillo, and alternate schedules the schools have said they […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy