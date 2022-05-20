Beaumont Animal Care reduces adoption fee for National Rescue Dog Day

Tuesday is election day for the Democratic and Republican primary run-off. Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. In Jefferson County, the runoff election includes the race for the Democratic nomination in District 22, with former Jefferson County Democratic Party chairman Joseph Trahan facing Christian Manuel Hayes, the former Chief of Staff to State Rep. Joe Deshotel, who is retiring from the seat after more than 20 years in office. The winner between Hayes and Trahan faces Republican Jacorian Randle in the November general election.
