Beaumont Animal Care reduces adoption fee for National Rescue Dog Day

HOUSTON — Press release from the Houston Zoo below:. A brand-new, temporary exhibit is now open at Houston Zoo. TXU Energy presents Undersea Discovery offers guests an exciting opportunity to take an up-close look at the giants of the deep sea. From now until September 6, visitors can walk through the life-sized jaws of the megalodon, get up close to the Japanese spider crab with the largest leg span of any arthropod and observe the amazing oceanic manta ray with an 18-foot wingspan.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO