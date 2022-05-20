ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Coach of the Week: Madison Memorial’s Drew Slempkes

By Zach Hanley
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison, WI — Last weekend the Madison Memorial girls track and...

Whitewater wins regional final 12-8, advance to super regionals

WHITEWATER, Wis. -- Whitewater baseball is advancing to the super regionals after successfully defending home in a winner take all with Aurora Sunday afternoon. The Warhawks are set to face conference rival UW-Stevens Point in a best-of-three series which begins on Friday, May 27. Time and location TBD.
WHITEWATER, WI
Report: Man accused of murdering Racine mother of six captured in Chicago

RACINE, Wis. — A man accused of murdering a Racine mother of six last month was captured in Chicago Sunday. According to a report from CBS58, Terry Jackson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with U.S. Marshals. Jackson is accused of assaulting Brittany Booker inside her home while her children were present.
RACINE, WI
Police: Dozens of vehicles, homes vandalized in SW Stoughton early Tuesday

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Dozens of vehicles and homes in the southwestern part of Stoughton were vandalized early Tuesday morning, the city’s police department said. In a news release, the Stoughton Police Department said officers have responded to roughly 40 complaints of vehicles with slashed tires or graffiti on vehicles and homes.
STOUGHTON, WI
Dane County to give schools $1.5M to meet student mental health needs

MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is giving local schools more resources to address students’ mental health needs. The country will give schools $1.5 million to provide mental health or substance use treatment services in school buildings. County Executive Joe Parisi announced the move Tuesday. “Behavioral health needs continue...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Rio man killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 12 near Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. — A 23-year-old Rio man died early Saturday after a wrong-way crash. Sauk County Sheriff’s officials said a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south in the northbound lane of US Highway 12 near Old 33 at around 1:30 a.m. The Malibu collided with two vehicles that were traveling in the right direction.
BARABOO, WI
MPD says student brought airsoft gun to school, not real gun

MADISON, Wis. — A spokesperson with the Madison Police Department says officers with the department have determined that a gun seized from a La Follette student’s backpack on Monday was an airsoft gun and not a real gun, counter to what authorities had initially reported. MPD officers were...
MADISON, WI
Center for Black Excellence & Culture secures millions more in funding

MADISON, Wis. — Since launching its capital fundraising campaign late last year, more than 400 donors and businesses have donated to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture to make the concept a reality. Thanks to a recent string of donations, including a recent $2.5 million pledge from Ascendium,...
MADISON, WI

