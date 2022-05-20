Coach of the Week: Madison Memorial’s Drew Slempkes

WHITEWATER, Wis. -- Whitewater baseball is advancing to the super regionals after successfully defending home in a winner take all with Aurora Sunday afternoon. The Warhawks are set to face conference rival UW-Stevens Point in a best-of-three series which begins on Friday, May 27. Time and location TBD.
RACINE, Wis. — A man accused of murdering a Racine mother of six last month was captured in Chicago Sunday. According to a report from CBS58, Terry Jackson was taken into custody after a brief standoff with U.S. Marshals. Jackson is accused of assaulting Brittany Booker inside her home while her children were present.
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Dozens of vehicles and homes in the southwestern part of Stoughton were vandalized early Tuesday morning, the city’s police department said. In a news release, the Stoughton Police Department said officers have responded to roughly 40 complaints of vehicles with slashed tires or graffiti on vehicles and homes.
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County is giving local schools more resources to address students’ mental health needs. The country will give schools $1.5 million to provide mental health or substance use treatment services in school buildings. County Executive Joe Parisi announced the move Tuesday. “Behavioral health needs continue...
BARABOO, Wis. — A 23-year-old Rio man died early Saturday after a wrong-way crash. Sauk County Sheriff’s officials said a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling south in the northbound lane of US Highway 12 near Old 33 at around 1:30 a.m. The Malibu collided with two vehicles that were traveling in the right direction.
MADISON, Wis. — A spokesperson with the Madison Police Department says officers with the department have determined that a gun seized from a La Follette student’s backpack on Monday was an airsoft gun and not a real gun, counter to what authorities had initially reported. MPD officers were...
MADISON, Wis. — Since launching its capital fundraising campaign late last year, more than 400 donors and businesses have donated to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture to make the concept a reality. Thanks to a recent string of donations, including a recent $2.5 million pledge from Ascendium,...
MADISON, Wis. — One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of University Avenue and the offramp from the eastbound Beltline. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said a two-car crash was reported just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. According to Middleton police, a caller reported that one of the drivers may have died.
Comments / 0