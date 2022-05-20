4 bold predictions about the Steelers next round of OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin voluntary OTAs on May 24th and this will be a great opportunity to see the team assembled and working together ahead of training camp. The OTAs are broken into three clusters of 10 sessions between the 24th and June 9. Here are some bold predictions for this three-week session.

WR Diontae Johnson won't be there

It probably didn’t help that the Steelers draft two very talented wide receivers for Diontae Johnson wanting a new contract. Johnson is going to want to push to get something done because once Calvin Austin and George Pickens get going it could hurt his negotiating leverage.

DL Stephon Tuitt doesn't make an appearance

Everyone is hopeful that Stephon Tuitt shows up before training camp but I’ll say he waits until the team’s mandatory camp on June 14. Tuitt has been absent for a year with a knee injury and the team has been evasive about his future with the team.

WR George Pickens ends up OTA MVP

If there is a guy who is going to stand out once the team starts running 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 it’s going to be rookie wide receiver George Pickens. His speed and size are something this team hasn’t had for some time and we look for him to embarrass a few cornerbacks over the next few weeks.

QB Mason Rudolph steps up

The quarterback battle begins next week and I look for veteran Mason Rudolph to come out hot. He knows the system better than Kenny Pickett or Mitch Trubisky and is literally fighting for his career.