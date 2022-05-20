Live At 9: Representative Hopes New Law Will Make Tennessee a Beacon for Blockchain Investment

Mississippi has the second highest rate of teenaged traffic deaths and both Arkansas and Tennessee are in the top 10 for substance abuse. So, Mid-South chapters of the organization “Students Against Destructive Decisions” have their work cut out for them. And with summer break upon us, there is more opportunity for risky behavior by young people.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– FedEx employees and trucks were on hand in Indiana Sunday to off-load and transport enough specialized formula for more than half a million baby bottles to its destination. “Operation Fly Formula” is underway after a U.S. Military plane carrying 78,000 pounds of baby formula landed in Indianapolis from Germany on Sunday. The relief […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Arkansas mayor is facing a new lawsuit months after a raid at an animal shelter. The Humane Society of the Delta is suing Helena-West Helena Mayor Kevin Smith claiming he wrongfully seized control of the property. Back in October, police and sheriff’s deputies stormed the shelter with a warrant to save […]
Polls will close for Arkansas primary elections at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Check here for results as they come in. CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark.– Arkansas voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election. Voters trickled into early voting locations in Crittenden County, Arkansas Monday, one in West Memphis and the other in Marion. Voters […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than 72 hours after the Uvalde school shooting, a number of Republican lawmakers are set to address a National Rifle Association in Houston, Texas. Former President Donald Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbot and Texas Senator Ted Cruz are expected to speak at the convention this weekend. The NRA has long opposed […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark.– Arkansas voters will head to the polls Tuesday for a primary election. Voters trickled into early voting locations in Crittenden County, Arkansas Monday, one in West Memphis and the other in Marion. Voters will choose Democratic and Republican Candidates in federal and statewide races including governor, U.S. Senate seats, and Arkansas Senate […]
COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A Tennessee corrections officer has been charged with obstructing an investigation after he withheld information about his relationship with an inmate, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. James Thomas, 31, was indicted after he wrote in an official report that he told two jail supervisors an inmate made sexual advances towards […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Proving no one is immune to crime in Memphis, a Mississippi state trooper is the latest to have his car broken into and police said thieves stole that trooper’s gun, as well as his badge and ID. Memphis Police say someone targeted cars in the Esporta fitness parking lot in a southeast […]
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Deer hunters in Mississippi will have a chance to harvest a buck in velvet during the state’s first early archery hunt in September. The season is set for Sept. 16-18. Russ Walsh, wildlife chief of staff for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, said those dates reach a balance […]
